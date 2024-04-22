Christine Lind assumed the role of CEO of Bactiguard AB on April 12, 2024, according to the company’s board.

Bactiguard manufactures of airway management products, including the BIP Endotracheal Tube and the BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac, which feature a beveled tip, Murphy Eye, high volume-low pressure cuff, and subglottic secretion drainage.

“It feels fantastic having Christine assuming the role as our new CEO already today. Bactiguard has sharpened its strategy and implemented tough but necessary changes in the work towards becoming a specialist and knowledge organization. Christine’s experience of driving change and strategic shifts will be central as we now take the next step on Bactiguard’s development, both a commercial shift and for the corporate culture. Her international profile is crucial given that Bactiguard’s main stakeholders are global MedTech companies”, says Christian Kinch, Chairman of the Board of Bactiguard.

“During a couple of weeks, I have had the chance to get to know Bactiguard better and I see great potential in both the organization and the unique infection prevention technology. With a focus on license partners, we get access to the global MedTech market and can scale up the business in a cost-effective way. At the same time, we can protect more patients and, together with our license partners, increase our positive impact. And not least, make Bactiguard profitable and create sustainable growth for the company. I look forward to working together with the board and team at Bactiguard on our important purpose to make the world healthier by preventing infections,” says Christine Lind, CEO of Bactiguard.

Thomas von Koch, Board Member and interim CEO comments: “It has been exciting to lead Bactiguard and get to know the organization on an operational level. As I said when I took over last summer, the license business has the greatest growth potential. With the new license-focused strategy, we are well on our way to becoming a full-scale global MedTech company with a focus on partnerships. It is with great confidence that I hand over the CEO role to Christine and look forward to a continued rewarding collaboration. I would also like to thank all my dedicated colleagues at Bactiguard for a fantastic collaboration during my more than ten months as CEO.”

Christine Lind has broad experience, both strategic and operational, from more than 25 years in the healthcare sector. Born in 1974 in the US and living in Sweden since 2015, she holds a BSc in Finance & Information Systems from New York University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. During her career, she has held CEO and executive level positions in business development and strategy at biotech companies, including BioArctic AB, Medivir AB and LifeCell Corporation. Christine also spent 10 years as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch in New York, where she advised biotech and pharmaceutical companies on licensing, M&A and financing. She most recently served as Senior Vice President Corporate Development at SSI Strategy/NDA Group AB.