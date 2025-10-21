The Bronchiectasis and NTM Association has accepted eight Care Center and 17 Clinical Associate Center sites in 14 states into the Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center Network (CCN). The CCN includes 58 centers across the United States.

The CCN aims to facilitate access to specialized care and support for the hundreds of thousands of people with bronchiectasis and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

“The prevalence of bronchiectasis and NTM lung disease continues to increase. Patients deserve access to high-quality, specialized care and resources,” said Doreen Addrizzo-Harris, MD, Chair of the CCN Steering Committee. “The CCN’s innovative, nation-wide network will help us enhance care and improve quality of life for those living with these conditions, as well as accelerate progress toward a cure.”

Centers accepted into the CCN receive a designation of either a Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center or a Bronchiectasis and NTM Clinical Associate Center, based on institutional resources and infrastructure. The requirements are established by the CCN’s Steering Committee, comprised of leading experts in the field.

The new Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center sites are:

Baylor College of Medicine, Houston

Jane and Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute, Jefferson Health, Philadelphia

Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y.

UConn Health, Farmington, Conn.

University of Iowa Health Care, Iowa City, Iowa

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas

University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vt.

Yale University, New Haven, Conn.

The new Bronchiectasis and NTM Clinical Associate Center sites are:

Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston

Intermountain Medical Center Schmidt Chest Clinic, Murray, Utah

Keck Medicine of USC, Los Angeles

Mayo Clinic Arizona, Phoenix

Mayo Clinic Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

Providence Medical Group, Spokane, Wash.

Pulmonary Sleep Center of the Valley, Weslaco, Texas

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara, Calif.

Temple Lung Center, Philadelphia

UC Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, Calif.

UCI Health, Orange, Calif.

University of Cincinnati, UC Medical Center, Cincinnati

University of South Florida, Tampa, Fla.

VCU Health, Richmond, Va.

Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, N.Y.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco

The Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center Network is generously supported by Insmed Incorporated as a Founding Sponsor and Boehringer Ingelheim.

More information about the Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center Network is available here.