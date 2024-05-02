The digital video monitor is an all-in-one video processor and monitor for use with single-use endoscopes for both bronchoscopy and ENT.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Olympus announced the release of the DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor, an all-in-one video processor and monitor designed for use with single-use endoscopes, including the H-SteriScope single-use flexible bronchoscopes and the E-SteriScope single-use flexible rhinolaryngoscopes. The DVM-B2 monitor is lightweight, portable, and features a 12.1-inch screen. It weighs 4.7 lbs., offers more than four hours of battery life, and is designed for easy transportation, mounting, and storage. It includes connectivity options like HDMI, USB, WiFi, or Ethernet and has touchscreen controls for ease of use.

Medtech company Olympus announced the availability of the new DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor, an all-in-one video processor and monitor for use with single-use endoscopes for both bronchoscopy and ENT, including the H-SteriScope single-use flexible bronchoscopes.

The DVM-B2 digital video monitor, also for use with the E-SteriScope single-use flexible rhinolaryngoscopes, expands Olympus’ single-use portfolio. With the hybrid approach to endoscopy, healthcare providers have flexibility in their endoscopy solutions. Patients benefit from the convenience in terms of expanded sites of care and the availability of on-demand treatment options, according to a release from Olympus.

“We are very excited to offer our customers new workflow and productivity solutions with the DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor,” said Swarna Alcorn, Business Unit Vice President for Respiratory at Olympus America, Inc. “The launch of another product in our single-use portfolio demonstrates our commitment to the hybrid approach, which helps physicians access the right scope, for the right patient, in the right situation.”

The lightweight and portable 12.1-inch monitor allows for ease of care in critical or emergent situations. It can be attached bedside to an IV pole or mounted on a nearby cart.

DVM-B2 digital video monitor features also include:

Portability: The lightweight and compact monitor weighs 4.7 lbs., provides more than four hours of battery life, and can be easily transported, mounted, and stored.

Connectivity: Direct image and video capture can be synced with external devices through HDMI, USB, WiFi, or Ethernet options for systems integration.

Usability: Simple touchscreen controls are intuitively designed for ease of use.

The DVM-B2 digital video monitor is manufactured by Hunan Vathin Medical Instruments Co Ltd and distributed by Olympus America Inc.

Photo caption: DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor

Proto credit: Olympus