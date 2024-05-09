Asthmatics with insomnia experienced more asthma exacerbations than those without insomnia and were more likely to have concurrent sleep apnea, along with anxiety or depression.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

National Jewish Health researchers found significant interaction between insomnia, depression, and obstructive sleep apnea in asthma patients, leading to higher rates of asthma exacerbations and poorer asthma control. Asthma patients with insomnia were more likely to have concurrent obstructive sleep apnea, along with an anxiety or depression diagnosis. and have higher asthma exacerbations. There was a higher average of asthma exacerbations per year in insomnia patients compared to those without insomnia.

Underlying mood and sleep disorders negatively impact asthma control, according to researchers at National Jewish Health.

Data reveal a considerable interaction between insomnia, depression, and obstructive sleep apnea in people with asthma. The study was published in the Journal of Asthma.

“Asthma control, sleep quality, and mood are all critical factors in affecting an individual’s overall quality of life, and our study suggests a strong relationship among all three areas,” says Michael Wechsler, MD, pulmonologist, professor of medicine, director of The Cohen Family Asthma Institute at National Jewish Health, and senior author of the paper, in a release. “Individuals with asthma should be regularly screened for sleep quality as well as for co-existing mood disorder.”

Mood Disorders Prevalent Among Asthmatics With Insomnia

For the study, investigators conducted a retrospective chart review of 659 adult patients enrolled in a long-term study at National Jewish Health. Asthma patients were evaluated based on the presence of concurrent obstructive sleep disorder, mood disorders, asthma exacerbation frequency, and asthma control test scores (ACT). The research demonstrated a significant increase in the presence of mood disorders among asthmatics with insomnia when compared to those who did not experience disturbed sleep.

Poor sleep quality is often associated with asthma, particularly for those who have poor asthma control overall. Insomnia also frequently overlaps with depression. Previous research has examined the relationship between sleep issues and asthma control. However, the interaction between these conditions and mood disorders had not been well studied.

Concurrent Diagnoses and Asthma Exacerbations

In reviewing the data, researchers found that, compared to patients without insomnia, those with insomnia were more likely to have a concurrent diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea, along with a diagnosis of depression or anxiety. Among insomnia patients, there was a higher average of asthma exacerbations per year compared to those without insomnia.

“It is important for us as physicians to treat asthma comorbidities like sleep and mood disorders similarly to what we do with other conditions that impact asthma management, such as reflux, sinus disease, and vocal cord dysfunction,” says Wechsler in a release.

Need for Further Research

Additional research is needed to better understand the mechanisms behind the interactions between asthma, sleep, and depression. Researchers say such understanding may lead to guidelines for screening and management of sleep and mental health disorders in those with asthma.

Photo 144081638 © Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com