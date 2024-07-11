New Jersey-based Cosette Pharmaceuticals has acquired the insomnia medications Ambien and Ambien CR from Sanofi US.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals has acquired the insomnia medications Ambien and Ambien CR from Sanofi US. Ambien is used for the short-term treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation, while Ambien CR is for sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance. The annual sales for Ambien and Ambien CR in the US were $39 million for the 12 months ending April 2024.

New Jersey-based Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc has acquired prescription insomnia medication Ambien and Ambien CR in the United States from fellow New Jersey-based company Sanofi US.

Ambien is indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation. Ambien CR, an extended-release version, is indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.

“We are excited at the addition of Ambien to our portfolio,” says Apurva Saraf, president and CEO of Cosette, in a release. “We continue to leverage our demonstrated, best-in-class capabilities in executing complex carve-outs and integrating diverse products. This acquisition not only strengthens our product portfolio but also reaffirms our commitment to ensuring high-quality products continue to remain available to patients worldwide.”

According to analytics provider IQVIA, US annual sales for Ambien and Ambien CR for the 12 months ended April 2024 were $39 million.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals states in a release that the seamless transition has ensured continued supply for patients who use Ambien.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals’ portfolio consists of products in women’s health, cardiology, and dermatology. The company has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by over 300 employees. Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm.