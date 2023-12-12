AstraZeneca has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Icosavax Inc, a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated vaccines, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases, using a protein virus-like particle (VLP) platform.

The proposed acquisition will build on AstraZeneca’s background in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), strengthening its vaccines and immune therapies late-stage pipeline with Icosavax’s lead investigational vaccine candidate, IVX-A12.

IVX-A12 is a potential first-in-class, phase III-ready, combination protein VLP vaccine targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), two leading causes of severe respiratory infection and hospitalization in adults 60 years of age and older and those with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, renal, and respiratory disease. There are currently no treatments or preventative therapies for hMPV and no combination vaccines for RSV.

According to a release from AstraZeneca, IVX-A12 is the most advanced investigational vaccine targeting both RSV and hMPV and has a differentiated profile versus currently approved RSV vaccines. Phase II data demonstrate that IVX-A12 elicits robust immune responses against both RSV and hMPV one month after vaccination and reconfirm previous immunogenicity data seen in the phase I trial.

As VLP vaccines mimic how naturally occurring viruses appear to the body’s immune system, they may offer potential benefits over non-VLP vaccines, including a stronger immune response, greater breadth of protection, greater durability requiring fewer boosters, and, compared to the current adjuvanted RSV vaccine, a lower incidence of side effects.

Alongside Icosavax’s technology and leadership in protein design, the acquisition is expected to also bring their expertise and capabilities in protein virus-like particle science and development to AstraZeneca to support the progression of IVX-A12 and other differentiated VLP vaccines for high-burden respiratory infections.

“This virus-like particle vaccine technology has the potential to transform prevention against severe infectious diseases, including RSV and hMPV,” says Iskra Reic, executive vice president of vaccines and immune therapies at AstraZeneca, in a release. “With the addition of Icosavax’s phase III-ready lead asset to our late-stage pipeline, we will have a differentiated, advanced investigational vaccine, and a platform for further development of combination vaccines against respiratory viruses.”

Adam Simpson, CEO of Icosavax, says in a release, “We are pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of Icosavax by AstraZeneca as we believe it offers the opportunity to accelerate, and expand access to, our potential first-in-class combination vaccine for older adults at risk of RSV and hMPV. We look forward to combining our skills and expertise in advancing the development of IVX-A12 with AstraZeneca’s decades of experience in RSV, resources, and capabilities in late-stage development.”

Photo 193900640 © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com