Veterans who rely on CPAP machines to manage sleep-related breathing disorders, including sleep apnea, now have a new streamlined online ordering system for CPAP supplies.

VA has added the CPAP supply ordering feature as part of the online tool that’s already in place, same as how veterans order hearing aid supplies on VA.gov. The addition improves how veterans order, manage, and receive health care supplies. It’s a notable improvement to the previous CPAP supply ordering process, which was by phone call or traditional mail order forms sent to VA’s Denver Logistics Center, according to a release from the VA Office of Information and Technology.

Last year, VA’s Denver Logistics Center shipped nearly 5.5 million apnea care products, with the majority being supplies such as masks, tubing, filters, and more. These are some of the items veterans can now request directly online. Within one week of launch for the new online CPAP supplies ordering feature, 24.1% of CPAP supply orders were placed on VA.gov, according to a release from the VA. In the future, more ordering supply types will be added to the VA.gov tool.

When veterans sign in to their VA.gov accounts for ordering, the VA.gov platform allows for a more efficient ordering experience by prefilling certain order details based on the user’s account information. Veterans can event start an order, save it as a work in progress, and return later to complete it. This feature grants a 60-day window to finalize and submit orders.

Once a veteran submits an order, they’ll receive a confirmation message, which can be retained for records. Within one to two days of order submission, veterans will receive an email containing an order tracking number, and orders typically arrive within seven to 10 business days.

Veterans requiring assistance during the ordering process can contact the Denver Logistics Center Customer Service Section at 303-273-6200 or email [email protected].

Photo 164810238 © Fizkes | Dreamstime.com