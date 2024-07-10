The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has announced the appointment of a new president and CEO, following a period of interim leadership.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Leadership Appointment: Scott Staszak has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), following his role as interim CEO earlier this year. Contributions to PFF: According to the PFF board, Staszak has played a role in the growth and success of the PFF over the past 14 years, including the development of the Care Center Network, the expansion of support groups, and launching key initiatives like the PFF Registry and Clinical Trial Finder. Personal Connection: Staszak has a personal connection to pulmonary fibrosis, as his mother had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and passed away from the disease in 2015.

The board of directors of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), a national pulmonary fibrosis (PF) research, education, and advocacy organization, announced the appointment of Scott Staszak to president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Staszak was appointed in the role of interim CEO earlier this year.

“On behalf of the PFF board, I am pleased that Scott has agreed to serve as the PFF’s next President and CEO,” says David McNinch, chairman of the PFF board of directors, in a release. “From the development of the PFF’s Care Center Network to the expansion of PF support groups nationwide, Scott has been integral to the growth and success of the foundation since he joined the organization 14 years ago. I have known and worked with Scott for over a decade, and he has the experience, capabilities, and vision to lead the PFF well into the future.”

Scott Staszak Photo credit: PFF

Staszak’s Background and Contributions

Staszak was previously the PFF’s chief operating officer and directed the implementation of the strategic plan and managed education, research, finance, development, human resources, and IT operations. He helped launch the PFF Registry, PFF Scholars, Clinical Trial Finder, and numerous other initiatives.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to assume the role of president and CEO for the PFF,” says Staszak in a release. “We have a tremendous responsibility to patients, their family members, and loved ones, and I look forward to collaborating with all members of the community to provide better solutions for everyone impacted by pulmonary fibrosis.”

In addition to his professional experience with the foundation, Staszak has a personal connection to pulmonary fibrosis. His mother had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and succumbed to the disease in 2015.

ID 31043665 © Jakub Jirsak| Dreamstime.com