To kickoff Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, the American Lung Association launched a new educational program that includes lung health navigators to support PF patients and families.



Pulmonary Fibrosis education and support expanded, as the American Lung Association launched the Learning to Live with PF program to provide patients and families with resources during Awareness Month. Lung Health Navigators offer personalized guidance, connecting patients with nurses and respiratory specialists via phone, online chat, or Zoom to provide ongoing education and support. Patients gain access to a national support network, including a structured workbook, caregiver connections, and community updates on research and clinical trials—all free through the program.



Pulmonary fibrosis is a form of interstitial lung disease that causes scarring in the lungs, making it increasingly difficult to breathe. There are more than 200 types of PF, and while some cases are linked to genetics, medications, autoimmune conditions, or environmental exposures, the most common form—idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis—has no known cause. Currently, there is no cure, but treatments are available to slow disease progression and relieve symptoms.

“Pulmonary fibrosis is a life-altering diagnosis that affects not only breathing, but every aspect of a person’s life, so managing this disease can be overwhelming,” said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. “Through our new ‘Learning to Live with PF’ program, we aim to provide individuals with the tools they need to better understand their disease, work with their healthcare providers, and access the latest treatment options. Education and support are key to living well with pulmonary fibrosis, and we are proud to expand on these critical resources through this campaign.”

The program, which is supported by the Feldman Family Foundation, offers free, personalized support experience that includes:

Lung Health Navigators : Navigators are registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified tobacco treatment specialists who offer free, extended support to help people throughout their journey with PF. Lung Health Navigators connect through a structured curriculum to provide personalized support, guidance and resources. People can meet with the Lung Health Navigator over the phone, live online chat or Zoom when it works best for their schedule.

: Navigators are registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified tobacco treatment specialists who offer free, extended support to help people throughout their journey with PF. Lung Health Navigators connect through a structured curriculum to provide personalized support, guidance and resources. People can meet with the Lung Health Navigator over the phone, live online chat or Zoom when it works best for their schedule. Learning to Live with Pulmonary Fibrosis Workbook : A comprehensive guide mailed to participants that covers key topics such as disease basics, medical management, building a healthcare team, nutrition, physical activity and coping with the emotional impact of PF. Lung Health Navigators use the workbook to structure ongoing support sessions.

: A comprehensive guide mailed to participants that covers key topics such as disease basics, medical management, building a healthcare team, nutrition, physical activity and coping with the emotional impact of PF. Lung Health Navigators use the workbook to structure ongoing support sessions. Patient and Caregiver Network: A nationwide community that connects individuals with PF and their caregivers to educational tools, peer support, and updates on emerging research and clinical trials.

“When our dad, Irv Feldman, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2006, there were few resources available to guide us through the challenges ahead. After his passing in 2013, it became our family’s mission to ensure that others facing this disease would not have to navigate it alone. Today, in partnership with the

American Lung Association and in honor of Irv, the Feldman Family Foundation is honored to support the Lung Health Navigator program, a meaningful resource for patients, families, and caregivers affected by pulmonary fibrosis,” said Mitchell Feldman, President of the Feldman Family Foundation.

Access for PF Patients

Anyone living with PF or caring for someone with the disease is encouraged to enroll in this free program by visiting Lung.org/navigator or calling the American Lung Association at 866-252-2959.