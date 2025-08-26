New pulmonary fibrosis research highlights nerve-fibroblast interactions, showing that blocking alpha-1 adrenoreceptor signaling between sympathetic nerves and myofibroblasts mitigates lung fibrosis in both animal models and human tissue.

Pulmonary fibrosis remains incurable, with current FDA-approved drugs only slowing progression but failing to reverse scarring, restore lung function, or meaningfully improve quality of life. New research highlights nerve–fibroblast interactions, showing that blocking alpha-1 adrenoreceptor signaling between sympathetic nerves and myofibroblasts mitigates lung fibrosis in both animal models and human tissue. This discovery opens new therapeutic possibilities, as understanding the neurobiology of fibrosis could lead to novel treatments and future clinical trials for patients with IPF and related lung diseases.



Pulmonary fibrosis is a condition that causes scarring of the lungs. It is often accompanied by shortness of breath, cough, rapid loss of lung function, and respiratory failure.

Currently, there are only two FDA-approved medications for treating the chronic fibrotic lung disease. These drugs slow down the progression of the disease, but do not improve patients’ quality of life or reverse the fibrosis.

“The clinical benefits of these drugs are modest, and they have significant side effects that some patients cannot tolerate,” says Genta Ishikawa, MD, MPH, instructor of medicine in the Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine (Yale PCCSM). “At this point, there is no cure for pulmonary fibrosis except lung transplantation.”

Ishikawa’s research is focused on the interaction between the sympathetic nerves and myofibroblasts, key effector cells in pulmonary fibrosis.

In the Herzog lab, he first discovered increased expression of alpha-1 adrenoreceptors—primary receptors for nerve-derived noradrenaline—in myofibroblasts in mouse models, along with enriched sympathetic innervation. Herzog and lab members surmised that abrogation of signaling through this receptor would improve lung fibrosis.

This led to the discovery that inhibiting the receptor–both in vivo and in vitro–mitigated pulmonary fibrosis.

“Dr. Ishikawa is a visionary scientist whose research skills facilitated our discovery of a fibrogenic unit comprised of sympathetic nerves and effector myofibroblasts in pulmonary fibrosis. His ability to combine fundamental discovery work with patient-relevant translational studies has advanced this project to bring the science closer to helping the patients we serve,” says Herzog, Ishikawa’s mentor.

The team also found myofibroblasts in fibrotic human lungs from both patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) express alpha-1 adrenoreceptors, along with evidence of increased downstream signaling.

“While we found that abrogation of nerve-derived signaling improves fibrosis, we need more detail on the characteristics of these nerve-associated fibroblasts and their interactions with other cell types, such as immune and structural cells. We believe there is complex neuronal involvement in the pathogenesis of lung fibrosis that needs to be unveiled,” Ishikawa says.

“This is a superb testament to the benefit NIH training grants provide, “says Naftali Kaminski, MD, section chief of Yale PCCSM and principal investigator of the T32 grant. “We were able to bring Dr. Ishikawa from a different institution, match him with a superb physician-scientist mentor like Dr. Herzog, and train him in translational biology, and work on discoveries that we believe will help our patients.”

In the next few years, Ishikawa plans to further explore the neurobiology of fibrotic lung diseases and become an independent principal investigator. He’s hopeful the research will lead to clinical trials for therapeutic options for patients.