COPD Foundation and partners are raising awareness of risks for occupational COPD development, especially amongst firefighters and other first responders.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Awareness Partnership – The COPD Foundation and Ignite the Spirit have partnered to raise awareness of how occupational hazards, especially in firefighting, increase COPD risk. Occupational Impact – About 14% of COPD cases are linked to workplace exposures to toxic vapors, gases, dust, and fumes, which accelerate lung damage and disease progression. Firefighter Screening Initiative – To promote early detection, Chicago Fire Department firefighters can receive free COPD screenings on October 20 at Station 18, with education on prevention and lung health led by COPD Foundation CEO Dr. Jean Wright.



The COPD Foundation and Ignite the Spirit are partnering to raise awareness of how occupational hazards increase a person’s risk of developing COPD.

COPD comprises several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

Recent research has shown that approximately 14% of COPD diagnoses can be attributed to occupational exposures. Exposure and inhalation of toxic vapors, gases, dust, and fumes impact disease progression and the decline of a person’s lung function.

Firefighters and other first responders have a higher risk of developing occupational COPD as they have prolonged exposure to smoke, gases, and chemicals. Smoke also contains very fine particles, which can more deeply penetrate the lungs. The increase in wildfires and urban fires increases the risk of firefighters inhaling lung irritants from burning buildings, furniture, and other toxic materials.

“Work-related irritants and pollutants like ash, smoke particles and residue, and toxic fumes increase a person’s risk of developing COPD,” said Jean Wright, M.D., CEO of the COPD Foundation. “First responders, especially firefighters, have increased exposure to these irritants. We are proud to partner with Ignite the Spirit to educate firefighters on the importance of early screening for COPD and protecting their lung health.”

On Monday, October 20, Chicago Fire Department firefighters can get screened for COPD at Station 18 in downtown Chicago from 8:30-11:30 am CT. COPD Foundation CEO Jean Wright, M.D., MBA, will also speak about the importance of detecting COPD early and how occupational hazards impact lung health at 10 am CT.

For more information, visit copdfoundation.org.