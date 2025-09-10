Researcher Crystal M. North, MD, MPH, was awarded an American Lung Association and Chest grant to study community air pollution exposure and COPD.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Grant Awarded — The American Lung Association and American College of Chest Physicians awarded Dr Crystal M. North a two-year, $120,000 grant to study educational interventions that reduce air pollution exposure among people at risk for COPD. Air Pollution Risk — While smoking is the leading US risk factor, particulate matter from sources like diesel exhaust, dust, and mold significantly worsens COPD, especially in lower-income communities. Global Data for Global Impact — Dr North will use Uganda-based air pollution data to help develop evidence-based guidelines that can reduce COPD risk and improve patient care worldwide.



The American College of Chest Physicians (Chest) and the American Lung Association (ALA) have awarded the Chest/ALA Guideline Implementation Research Grant for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Management to Crystal M. North, MD, MPH, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. North is studying the role of educational interventions in eliminating air pollution exposure among individuals at risk for COPD.

The two-year, $120,000 grant was created in commemoration of the American Lung Association’s 120th anniversary, honoring the organization’s long-standing legacy of advancing lung health through science-based public health and clinical interventions. The goal of this funding is to support innovative research that leverages global data to address the burden of COPD, a leading cause of death worldwide.

COPD, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema, is a long-term lung disease that limits air in and out of the airways, causing breathing-related symptoms. While tobacco use is the leading risk factor for COPD in the United States, particulate matter—small airborne particles, including dust, tobacco smoke, diesel emissions, combustion exhaust, pollen, pet dander and mold—can contribute to and exacerbate COPD, with lower-income communities most at risk. Dr. North is based in Massachusetts but will be using data collected from studies in Uganda, which is a region with some of the world’s highest levels of air pollution, to better understand how to prevent and reduce COPD risk.

“This study will help develop guidelines for how people can protect themselves from air pollution and lower their risk of developing COPD, with a goal of helping people all over the world,” said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. “This anniversary grant is a testament to our ongoing commitment to research that helps guide healthcare professionals and policy makers to provide optimal care to those living with COPD and other lung diseases. We are proud to partner with CHEST to support this vital work.”

“As pulmonary specialists, we see firsthand the toll that air pollution takes on people at risk for and living with COPD,” said John Howington, MD, MPH, FCCP, President of the American College of Chest Physicians. “We look forward to continuing this partnership with the American Lung Association and seeing the impact that Dr. North’s research will have on patient care.”