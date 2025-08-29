Zyrtec is expanding its lineup of allergy relief medicine with three new offerings to provide allergy sufferers with over-the-counter relief.

The new OTC products include Zyrtec Hives Relief tablets, Children’s Zyrtec Hives Relief liquid, and Zyrtec Allergy Relief Medicine Tablets 5mg.

According to the company, 70% of allergy sufferers do not currently treat symptoms due to allergy medicines being “one size fits all”, though they still suffer from allergy symptoms including sneezing, runny nose, itchy watery eyes, itchy throat, or nose.

Pollen seasons in North America are now starting about 20 days earlier and are 21% more intense over the past 30 years; as the seasons and weather conditions change, these three new innovations empower allergy sufferers to tailor their allergy treatments to their specific symptoms in time to enjoy all that fall has to offer, the company says.

Zyrtec Hives Relief tablets

Zyrtec Hives Relief Tablets provide 24-hour relief from hive-related itching and help reduce hives, the company says. The tablets start working in under 45 minutes, providing quick relief whether you are at home or on the go. Notably 67 million people suffer from hives and nearly 90% of those suffering are not treating – often due to being unaware of available OTC relief options, the company says.

Children’s Zyrtec Hives Relief liquid

Children’s Zyrtec Hive Relief is a steroid-free solution that provides kids with long-lasting relief from hive-related itching and helps to reduce hives, the company says. Available in grape flavor, Children’s Zyrtec Hives Relief provides 24-hour relief for ages 6 and older.

ZYRTEC Allergy Relief Medicine Tablets 5mg

For light and mild allergy sufferers, Zyrtec Allergy Relief 5mg Tablets are low-dose allergy tablets that treat indoor allergies caused by dust, mold, and pet dander, as well as outdoor seasonal allergies from tree pollen, weeds, and grasses. Suitable for adults and children ages 6 and up, the dosage can be tailored to the severity of your symptoms, according to the company.

The products are available at major retailers such as CVS, Amazon, Target, and Walmart