For thousands of Americans living with advanced lung disease, a lung transplant may be their only chance for survival. Yet despite the life-saving potential of this procedure, many patients face the transplant journey without adequate information, resources, or support. The American Thoracic Society is proud to sign on as an inaugural partner to the first-ever Lung Transplant Awareness Day on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

According to the Lung Transplant Foundation, more than 3,000 transplants are performed each year in the U.S. The awareness day is an opportunity to build greater awareness around this treatment option and to highlight the stories of recipients as well as those advocating for greater access for themselves and others. Important information is available at lungtransplantawarenessday.org

“Lung Transplant Awareness Day brings a long overdue spotlight to the people and stories behind lung transplantation,” said Amy Skiba, executive director, Lung Transplant Foundation. “The Lung Transplant Foundation is proud to unite patients, caregivers, clinicians, and advocates across the lung health community to honor the gift of breath, celebrate resilience, and inspire hope for all those waiting for a second chance.”

On Oct. 9, the Lung Transplant Foundation and our partners honor patients, caregivers, donors, and medical professionals who make this life-saving procedure possible.

“Lung Transplant Awareness Day marks an important milestone for the community of patients directly impacted and the specialists who care for them. This advocacy has an incredible capacity to make a difference in patients’ lives,” said ATS President Raed Dweik, MD, MBA, ATSF. “I am so grateful to the Lung Transplant Foundation for its leadership in this effort and the opportunity to expand upon our existing collaboration.”

Guideline changes for prioritizing transplant patients are the focus of an upcoming ATS Breathe Easy podcast, which will feature Ms. Skiba and Mary Raddawi, MD, of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Dr. Raddawi is the lead author of new research showing decreased mortality after the new guidelines were implemented. This research was presented at the ATS 2025 International Conference in May.

The national initiative is spearheaded by the Lung Transplant Foundation, a member of the ATS Public Advisory Roundtable and an organization dedicated to improving outcomes for lung transplant patients.