RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Lung Cancer Disparities: Black patients face lower survival rates and limited access to care for non-small cell lung cancer, despite being significantly impacted by the disease. Research Initiative: Moffitt Cancer Center launched a multi-year study to improve outcomes for Black individuals with advanced lung cancer by expanding access to treatment, biomarker testing, and clinical trials. Collaborative Effort: The initiative, supported by academic institutions and advocacy organizations, aims to address systemic barriers and promote personalized care for underserved communities.



Lung cancer, particularly non-small cell lung cancer, affects millions of people worldwide, but the survival rates and access to care are notably lower among Black patients. Moffitt Cancer Center, a leading National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, announced the kick off of a multi-year, research-driven initiative focused on improving outcomes for Black individuals diagnosed with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. This study also involves participation from multiple academic cancer centers and community hospitals.

Recent studies show lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among Black men and the second leading cause among Black women. Moffitt’s study seeks to create a path forward for improved treatment, access to clinical trials and personalized care for communities with limited access to care. The State of Lung Cancer 2024 Florida report highlights areas to focus on for improving outcomes, such as improving treatment access and coverage of comprehensive biomarker testing.

“Reducing the disparities in lung cancer outcomes and treatment access for people in the Black community will improve the overall health of Floridians and reduce our healthcare costs and economic burden,” said Jhanelle Gray, MD, principal investigator of the study and chair of the Thoracic Oncology Department at Moffitt. “This study represents an important step in addressing the systemic barriers that prevent many people from receiving the personalized, advanced care they deserve. By bringing together the voices and experiences of communities with limited access to care, we can begin to uncover solutions that will improve access to clinical trials and innovative therapies, ultimately saving lives and changing the trajectory of lung cancer treatment.”

Despite making up a significant portion of lung cancer diagnoses, Black patients are underrepresented in clinical trials and biomarker testing, which are essential for developing tailored treatment options and advancing lifesaving therapies. The study aims to change that by offering comprehensive treatment and access to groundbreaking research for those who have historically faced barriers to such care.