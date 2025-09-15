A partnership between Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Eon will focus on enhanced lung cancer screenings.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

AI-Powered Early Detection — Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is partnering with healthtech company Eon to use artificial intelligence for identifying pulmonary nodules on CT and MRI scans, enabling earlier and more accurate lung cancer detection. Improved Patient Management — Eon’s platform not only flags high-risk findings but also automates patient tracking and follow-up reminders, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring timely care for at-risk patients. Commitment to Community Care — By integrating this technology into its lung cancer screening program, Mountainside strengthens its mission to expand access to advanced care and improve survival rates through earlier intervention.



Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has partnered with Eon, a Denver-based healthtech company, to enhance its lung cancer screening program and improve the identification and management of incidental pulmonary nodules. This collaboration is part of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to early detection and proactive care for patients at risk of lung cancer.

Mountainside’s multidisciplinary lung care team will leverage Eon’s advanced artificial intelligence platform to analyze all complete CT and MRI scans. This technology enables the team to identify potentially cancerous pulmonary nodules earlier and more accurately, even in patients who may not be aware they are at risk.

“Eon’s technology gives us a powerful new tool in the fight against lung cancer,” said Lopa Patel, M.D., medical director of Pulmonary Services at Mountainside Medical Center. “By identifying nodules earlier, we can intervene sooner—when treatment is most effective—and ultimately save more lives.”

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, accounting for nearly 25% of all cancer fatalities. The disease is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, making early detection critical. Eon’s platform not only supports lung cancer screening but also tracks incidental findings, ensuring that patients receive timely follow-up care.

In addition to its clinical capabilities, Eon’s system automates patient tracking and follow-up reminders, reducing the administrative burden and improving communication between patients and providers.

“At Mountainside, we are committed to expanding access to advanced care for our community,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “By integrating Eon’s technology into our lung cancer program, we’re not only enhancing our diagnostic capabilities but also ensuring that more patients can benefit from early detection and timely treatment. This partnership reflects our mission to bring the best possible resources to those we serve.”

Eon uses computational linguistics and machine learning to extract clinically relevant data from radiology reports, triaging high-risk patients for provider review while automating tasks for low-risk cases. It is the only solution on the market capable of identifying incidental findings on both CT and MRI scans.