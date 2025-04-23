The COPD Foundation’s “Is This You?” campaign educates patients and caregivers on managing advanced COPD symptoms.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Educational Campaign: The COPD Foundation, in partnership with Sanofi and Regeneron, completed the “Is This You?” campaign to educate patients and caregivers on managing advanced COPD symptoms. Resources Provided: The campaign offered a website, blogs, podcasts, and webinars covering symptom management, caregiver support, communication with healthcare teams, and updates on medication access and Medicare. Public Health Impact: With COPD affecting over 30 million Americans and being a leading cause of death, the initiative aimed to improve awareness, risk reduction, and disease management strategies.



The COPD Foundation has completed an educational campaign focused on managing advanced symptoms of COPD, in partnership with Sanofi and Regeneron.

COPD comprises several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, yet awareness of the disease’s symptoms, methods to reduce risk, and disease management remains poor. Symptoms include breathlessness, fatigue, and chronic cough.

The “Is This You?” campaign featured a website with information on how to recognize worsening symptoms of COPD, how to talk to health care providers, resources for caregivers, and information on Medicare; three blog posts; three educational podcasts; and two webinars.

Topics included: COPD symptom management. Improving communication with a person’s health care team. How caregivers can help when someone experiences worsening COPD. Differentiating between an exacerbation and worsening COPD. Changes to the Inflation Reduction Act. Medication affordability and access to care.

More information on the campaign is available at the COPD Foundation’s website.