As respiratory therapists and physicians, you face the daily challenge of ensuring optimal patient care in assisted ventilation. One critical aspect often overlooked is patient-ventilator synchrony. In this blog post, we delve into the complexities of this issue and offer groundbreaking solutions.

The Underlying Challenge: Patient-Ventilator Asynchrony

Patient-ventilator asynchrony, a mismatch between a patient’s breathing rhythm and the ventilator’s breath delivery, can significantly hinder recovery and prolong ICU stays. What makes this issue more daunting is its underdiagnosis. Studies show that asynchrony is often missed by ICU professionals, leading to delayed interventions.

Recognizing the Signs: The First Step to Improvement

Traditional methods of detecting asynchrony often fall short, missing the subtle indicators that could signal a problem. This lack of awareness and understanding among healthcare professionals calls for a more effective approach.

Introducing a Revolutionary Solution: The Puritan Bennett™ 980 Ventilator IE Sync™ Software

Our white paper, authored by Cyndy Miller, introduces the innovative Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilator equipped with IE Sync™ software. This cutting-edge technology offers enhanced detection and management of patient-ventilator synchrony, ensuring better patient outcomes.

Key Highlights:

Navigating the Synchrony Challenge: Insights into maintaining synchronous triggering and cycling.

Detecting Asynchrony: How to use data indicators like respiratory rate and tidal volume effectively.

A Step Towards Advanced Care: The role of the Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilator and IE Sync™ software in revolutionizing patient care.

Download the Full White Paper for In-Depth Understanding

To gain comprehensive insights into enhancing patient-ventilator synchrony, I invite you to download our detailed white paper. Just fill out the form below to access this vital resource. Empower yourself with the knowledge and tools to make a significant impact in assisted ventilation.