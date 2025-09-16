RT will host a live CRCE-approved webinar on Thursday October 30, 2025 at 1:00pm ET: “Invisible Risks: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Among Patients.”



Americans spend 90% of their time indoors, where pollutant levels are often 2-5 times higher than outdoor concentrations. A nationwide survey by the American Lung Association found 89.2% of healthcare professionals agreed that assessing exposure to indoor air pollution (IAP) can be relevant for the care of patients, but only one-in-four (26.8%) were satisfied with their current knowledge of the health effects of IAP.

In this live, CRCE-approved webinar, public health experts Ashley Petrolino, RRT, MPH, AE-C, CPES, CPH and Mimi Guiracocha, DNP, RN, from the American Lung Association will discuss survey findings that showed a lack of knowledge and comfort among healthcare professionals addressing indoor air quality with their patients.

Attendees will learn:

Why indoor air quality is a serious public health issue and how it affects the body and health. How to assess patients for indoor air pollutant exposure, with emphasis on radon, emissions from residential combustion, volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and mold. How to use practical, low-cost mitigation solutions, including how to develop an indoor air quality action plan.

The program will conclude with a 15-min Q&A session using audience-submitted questions.

This webinar is sponsored by the American Lung Association.

This webinar has been approved for 1.0 CRCE by the American Association for Respiratory Care.

