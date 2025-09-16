RT will host a live CRCE-approved webinar on Thursday October 30, 2025 at 1:00pm ET: “Invisible Risks: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Among Patients.”
Americans spend 90% of their time indoors, where pollutant levels are often 2-5 times higher than outdoor concentrations. A nationwide survey by the American Lung Association found 89.2% of healthcare professionals agreed that assessing exposure to indoor air pollution (IAP) can be relevant for the care of patients, but only one-in-four (26.8%) were satisfied with their current knowledge of the health effects of IAP.
In this live, CRCE-approved webinar, public health experts Ashley Petrolino, RRT, MPH, AE-C, CPES, CPH and Mimi Guiracocha, DNP, RN, from the American Lung Association will discuss survey findings that showed a lack of knowledge and comfort among healthcare professionals addressing indoor air quality with their patients.
Attendees will learn:
- Why indoor air quality is a serious public health issue and how it affects the body and health.
- How to assess patients for indoor air pollutant exposure, with emphasis on radon, emissions from residential combustion, volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and mold.
- How to use practical, low-cost mitigation solutions, including how to develop an indoor air quality action plan.
The program will conclude with a 15-min Q&A session using audience-submitted questions.
This webinar is sponsored by the American Lung Association.
This webinar has been approved for 1.0 CRCE by the American Association for Respiratory Care.
Register Now!