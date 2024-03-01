

This free, on-demand webinar from RT Magazine goes in-depth on patient-ventilator asynchrony, a frequent ICU complication that can lead to respiratory distress, longer ventilation duration and length of stay, and poor outcomes.

An expert panel of Respiratory Therapists discusses the condition, its causes, and technology-assisted interventions to recognize and prevent the issue. By viewing this webinar, you will learn more about:

The types and causes of patient-ventilator asynchrony

Early identification of ventilator asynchrony

Clinical interventions to correct and prevent asynchrony

Video-based examples of asynchrony

Panelists

Kenneth Miller, MSED, MSRT, RRT-ACCS, AE-C, FAARC

Educational Coordinator and Wellness Champion, Respiratory Care Services

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Lehigh, PA)

Troy Whitacre, RRT, RRT-ACCS

Clinical Coordinator, Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU)

University of Missouri Healthcare