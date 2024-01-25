Philips Respironics will end the sale of “hospital ventilation products, certain home ventilation products, portable and stationary oxygen concentrators and sleep diagnostic products,” according to a company announcement. The list includes several products that have been the subject of recall in recent years, including the Dreamstation Go, Trilogy 100, and V60 products.

According to the announcement, Philips says it will “focus on the sale of consumables and accessories, including masks.”

From the announcement:

We have streamlined our portfolio to enable us to focus on programs that are best suited to changing market dynamics and will most effectively serve patients and customers in the future. In the US, and US territories, Philips Respironics will focus on the sale of consumables and accessories, including masks, and will not return to the sale of hospital ventilation products, certain home ventilation products, portable and stationary oxygen concentrators and sleep diagnostic products. Source: Philips Respironics

The company says that the changes will not affect “will not affect our commitment to the remediation of devices impacted by the June 2021 recall of certain CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices.”

The company has indicated an “end of service” date for more than a dozen respiratory care and sleep products: (for full details see Philips’ website)

Alice 6

Alice NightOne

Alice PDx

CoughAssist

DreamStation Go

E30

EverFlo

I-neb AAD Nebulizer

Millennium M10

NightBalance

OmniLab Advanced +

Other nebulizers

Other RDD products

SimplyGo

SimplyGo Mini

Trilogy 100/200/202

Trilogy EVO and EV300

V30

V60 / V60 Plus

Read the full announcement at the company’s website.

philips discontinues ventilators