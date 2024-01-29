An analysis of CDC data published by Forbes Advisor outlined the vaping characteristics of all 50 states, including a list of which states have the most e-cigarette use.
According to the Forbes Advisor analysis, Tennessee has the greatest e-cigarette use in the United States, while Maryland had the least.1
Rankings were based on multiple vaping characteristics, including percentage of adults who use e-cigarettes every day, percentage of adults who use e-cigarettes “some days,” and percentage point increase from 2016 to 2022.
Greatest E-cigarette Use, as ranked by Forbes Advisor1
1) Tennessee
2) Kentucky
3) Oklahoma
4) Idaho
5) Arkansas
Least E-cigarette Use, as ranked by Forbes Advisor (50 being least)1
46) Delaware
47) Massachusetts
48) Connecticut
49) Illinois
50) Maryland
Reference
Kilroy A. “States With The Most And Least E-Cigarette Use In 2024.” Forbes Advisor. Jan 17, 2024. https://www.forbes.com/advisor/life-insurance/vaping-by-state/