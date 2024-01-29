An analysis of CDC data published by Forbes Advisor outlined the vaping characteristics of all 50 states, including a list of which states have the most e-cigarette use.

According to the Forbes Advisor analysis, Tennessee has the greatest e-cigarette use in the United States, while Maryland had the least.1

Rankings were based on multiple vaping characteristics, including percentage of adults who use e-cigarettes every day, percentage of adults who use e-cigarettes “some days,” and percentage point increase from 2016 to 2022.

Greatest E-cigarette Use, as ranked by Forbes Advisor1

1) Tennessee

2) Kentucky

3) Oklahoma

4) Idaho

5) Arkansas

Least E-cigarette Use, as ranked by Forbes Advisor (50 being least)1

46) Delaware

47) Massachusetts

48) Connecticut

49) Illinois

50) Maryland

Read more at www.forbes.com



Reference

Kilroy A. “States With The Most And Least E-Cigarette Use In 2024.” Forbes Advisor. Jan 17, 2024. https://www.forbes.com/advisor/life-insurance/vaping-by-state/