New data released by the CDC reveal a growing number of vaccine exemptions and declining vaccination rates for America’s kindergartners.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways

Declining coverage: Kindergarten vaccination rates fell for all major vaccines in 2024–2025, with coverage ranging from 92.1% (DTaP) to 92.5% (MMR and polio). Widespread decreases: More than half of US states reported drops in MMR, DTaP, polio, and varicella coverage compared with the previous year. Rising exemptions: Exemptions increased nationally to 3.6%, affecting about 138,000 kindergartners, with 17 states reporting exemption rates above 5%.



According to new data released by the CDC, vaccination rates amongst the nation’s kindergartners dropped for the 2024-25 school year, with increasing exemption rates.

Vaccination Coverage

During the 2024-2025 school year, vaccination coverage among kindergartners in the U.S. decreased for all reported vaccines from the year before, ranging from 92.1% for diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP) to 92.5% for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) and polio vaccine.

Coverage with MMR, DTaP, poliovirus vaccine (polio), and varicella vaccine (VAR) decreased in more than half of states, compared with coverage the year before.

The number of kindergartners attending school without documentation of completing the MMR vaccine series was about 286,000 during the 2024-2025 school year.

Exemptions

During the 2024-2025 school year, exemptions from one or more vaccines among kindergartners in the U.S. increased to 3.6% from 3.3% the year before.

Exemptions increased in 36 states and DC, with 17 states reporting exemptions exceeding 5%.

The number of kindergartners exempt from one or more vaccines was about 138,000 during the 2024-2025 school year.

A statement by American Academy of Pediatrics president Susan J. Kressly, MD, FAAP, called for clear, effective communication from government leaders on the benefits of pediatric immunizations.