Masimo and UCHealth, a nationally recognized network of hospitals, clinics, and providers based in Colorado, are entering into a strategic collaboration to improve the standard of patient care using the latest in virtual care and telehealth capabilities.

With an emphasis on advancing technology-enabled care, including virtual and remote care, the collaboration is designed to leverage the unique capabilities of both organizations and pursue their mutual goals of improving patient outcomes, reducing the cost of care, and transforming models of care delivery across the continuum, both in and outside the hospital.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with world-class organizations like UCHealth. By combining our technological expertise and their clinical expertise, together we can foster a new generation of healthcare solutions that improve the lives of patients and clinicians alike – ultimately advancing the forefront of care.”

“UCHealth is committed to driving medical advances through clinical innovation, pioneering research and world-class education. Our commitment aligns with Masimo’s vision for achieving tomorrow’s outcomes and helping institutions like ours improve the ways we monitor physiological status across more care areas than ever before, and extend high-quality care beyond the hospital and into the home by harnessing the power of data science and sensors,” said Dr. Richard Zane, Chief Innovation Officer at UCHealth and Chair of Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “We are particularly excited by Masimo’s innovations in telehealth, virtual and remote care, and how they can help us support improved outcomes for our patients and for people everywhere.”

Opportunities for collaboration between Masimo and UCHealth may include: