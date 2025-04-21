Vapotherm Inc has introduced the Unicorn Cannula, an innovative single-prong cannula designed to enhance CO 2 clearance and patient comfort, according to the company.

The Unicorn Cannula retains the proven small-bore technology while enhancing therapy effectiveness. This innovation provides a new respiratory support interface for adult hypercapnic patients, facial trauma cases, and those with nasogastric tubes, facial deformities, or cleft palate, Vapotherm says.

Key Benefits of the Unicorn Cannula:

Optimized CO 2 Clearance: Single-prong design enhances high velocity therapy’s effectiveness at lower flow rates.

Ideal for Unique Patient Populations: Provides therapeutic options for patients with nasal trauma, facial deformities, cleft palate or those requiring nasogastric tubes without obstructing nasal airflow.

Enhanced Comfort & Compliance: Patients can alternate nostrils to help minimize irritation.

Greater Efficiency for Rural and International Facilities: Reduced flow rates help conserve oxygen in resource-limited environments while maintaining therapy efficacy.

Unicorn cannulas are now available in three sizes for Infant, Pediatric, and Adult.

“The Unicorn Cannula represents the next evolution in velocity-based therapy, providing efficient CO₂ removal at lower flow rates while offering a comfortable, easy-to-use solution for unique patient populations,” said Dr. Jessica Whittle, Chief Medical Officer at Vapotherm. “Research shows that this single-prong design achieves comparable relief of dyspnea at significantly lower flow rates than traditional dual-prong cannulas, allowing clinicians to optimize therapy while improving patient experience.”1

The Unicorn Cannula is beneficial for hospitals and clinics in oxygen-limited settings, such as rural healthcare facilities and international markets, where reducing flow rates can help conserve resources while maintaining effective therapy, according to the company.

“We designed the Unicorn Cannula to meet the diverse needs of clinicians and patients worldwide,” said Dan Van Hise, VP of Global Marketing of Vapotherm. “For patients in rural or resource-limited hospitals, reducing flow rate requirements can help extend oxygen supply and improve access to therapy. In the future, home patients may benefit from switching nostrils throughout the day, reducing irritation, nosebleeds, and improving long-term compliance. This innovation underscores our commitment to delivering flexible, patient-centric solutions that make respiratory support effective and accessible.”