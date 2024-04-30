Portrait VSM provides readings for blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation, body temperature, and respiratory rate.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

GE Healthcare’s Portrait VSM vital signs monitor has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration, confirming its compliance with regulatory standards and its safety for clinical use. The Portrait VSM features the SuperSTAT non-invasive blood pressure algorithm for accurate measurements, wireless connectivity, and seamless integration with electronic medical records. It also supports customized Early Warning Scores to aid in patient monitoring. The monitor can connect with Portrait Mobile, a wireless and wearable continuous monitoring solution, to enable a unified workflow that automatically imports patient demographic data and vital signs.

GE HealthCare announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Portrait VSM vital signs monitor that can provide clinicians with an accurate view of patient vital signs to support timely clinical decisions.

Portrait VSM utilizes the SuperSTAT non-invasive blood pressure algorithm to provide accurate measurement readings. Featuring wireless connectivity and seamless electronic medical records integration, the portable vital signs monitor also offers customized Early Warning Scores (EWS).

Integration with Mobile Monitoring

Portrait VSM can connect with the latest iteration of the Portrait Mobile wireless and wearable continuous monitoring solution to seamlessly integrate patient data in one unified workflow, while ensuring patient mobility.

Through a click of the barcode scanner, Portrait VSM automatically imports the patient demographic data and a snapshot of the patient’s continuously monitored data—respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and pulse rate—from Portrait Mobile. This workflow streamlines the process of clinical rounding and reduces the steps needed to capture and chart a complete set of vital sign measurements.

A connected workflow and EMR integration can help enable accurate vital sign charting and eliminate the delay from manual data entry to support clinicians in making timely and confident treatment decisions. The uninterrupted flow of data and continuous measurement of vital signs, enabled by Portrait Mobile, can also help clinicians detect patient decline as it is happening, enabling timely intervention before a patient deteriorates, according to a release from GE Healthcare.

Continuous Monitoring Aims to Prevent Undetected Deterioration

Patients’ vital signs are typically measured by traditional spot check methods every four to six hours, which can cause early signs of patient deterioration to be missed. Undetected patient deterioration, particularly post-surgery, can lead to hazardous yet preventable consequences, with 30-day mortality after surgery representing the 3rd leading cause of death globally. To optimize patient care, Portrait VSM brings together standard spot check capability with continuous patient monitoring through its connectivity to Portrait Mobile.

“We remain focused on tackling healthcare’s biggest challenges and driving further efficiencies for care teams through new patient monitoring technology. To help ease the way to more confident care, Portrait VSM offers the clinical performance and capabilities that care teams can trust, so they can spend more valuable time with their patients,” says Neal Sandy, general manager of monitoring solutions at GE HealthCare, in a relese. “With the addition of Portrait VSM, we are excited about this next step for the Portrait Ecosystem that was designed to support the right level of patient monitoring in observational care through a single, unified workflow.”

GE HealthCare’s Reimagining Better Health study highlighted the burden of inputting and accessing data manually, with nearly half of clinicians reporting that medical technologies at their facilities do not seamlessly integrate with each other.

