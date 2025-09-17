Baxter’s Welch Allyn Connex 360 Vital Signs Monitor received FDA 510(k) clearance and is now available for US hospitals and health systems, according to the company.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Next-Gen Monitoring — Baxter has launched the Welch Allyn Connex 360 Vital Signs Monitor, FDA-cleared and designed to capture and transmit complete vitals (including respiration rate and blood oxygen) for adults, pediatrics, and neonates in under one minute. Connectivity & Security — The device integrates with Baxter’s cloud-based DeviceBridge platform for secure, encrypted EMR documentation, interoperability, and reduced manual entry errors. Customizable & Future-Ready — Connex 360 features configurable Early Warning Score protocols, an intuitive touchscreen interface, and streamlined software upgrades to support evolving clinical, operational, and cybersecurity needs.



Baxter International Inc has launched the Welch Allyn Connex 360 Vital Signs Monitor, its next generation patient monitoring device. The Connex 360 monitor received FDA 510(k) clearance and is now available for US hospitals and health systems, according to the company.

Connex 360 offers an advanced connectivity and security platform, customizable configurations based on a hospital’s clinical routines, and upgrade capabilities that set the stage for future functionality and enhancements. With automated clinical documentation, Connex 360 is designed to simplify the clinician experience and allow more time to focus on patients.

“There is nothing more important than keeping patients safe, especially when time is of the essence,” said Julie Foster, president of Front Line Care at Baxter. “Care teams rely on vital signs monitoring to help detect changes in their patients’ conditions and make informed decisions. With Connex 360, we are advancing patient monitoring to provide care teams with the timely insights they need at the bedside, so they can make the most of every moment with their patients.”

In today’s complex healthcare environment, care teams and hospital staff are being asked to do more with less, and timely, accurate, and secure patient information is critical. Baxter’s Connex 360 monitor captures vital signs for adult, pediatric and neonate patients, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate, respiration rate1 and blood oxygen levels.2 Designed for optimized workflows, care teams can obtain a full set of patient vitals in less than one minute and automatically send to the electronic medical record, helping to reduce manual data entry errors and support informed care decisions.

This secure data flow is powered by Baxter’s cloud-based DeviceBridge platform, which works behind the scenes to help enable accurate data transfer from Connex 360 to hospital IT systems, including the EMR. DeviceBridge also helps support secure device access and clinical data interoperability across Baxter’s ecosystem of connected devices.

Additional key features of Connex 360 include:

Comprehensive security: Enhanced security features, including end-to-end encryption and certificate-based authentication, help protect patient and facility information.

Intuitive interface: Baxter’s largest and most responsive color touchscreen allows intuitive navigation and the ability to see more patient data on one screen.

Enhanced customization: Customizable Early Warning Score protocols alert clinicians to patient deterioration or changes in condition, and fully configurable monitoring modes support the individual needs of the patient.

Easy upgrades and maintenance: Software upgrades for clinical, operational, and cybersecurity enhancements are streamlined, helping to reduce the burden on hospital IT teams and allowing for enhanced functionality over time.

Baxter expanded its presence in the patient monitoring space through its acquisition of Hillrom and the Welch Allyn portfolio. Welch Allyn has a longstanding history of delivering innovative patient monitoring solutions that support patient care across healthcare settings, from hospitals to outpatient care. Baxter has continued to invest in connected monitoring, with Connex 360 joining the company’s trusted lineup of vital signs solutions.