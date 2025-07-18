SunMed Holdings LLC recalled its Adult Manual Resuscitator devices due to a manufacturing issue where the B/V filter was assembled onto the patient port instead of the exhalation port. This incorrect configuration may result in a delay in therapy during emergency use, according to an FDA alert.

The manual resuscitator is used to provide emergency respiratory support to adult patients. It includes a face mask, bag reservoir, filter, manometer, and oxygen tubing, and is used during situations such as cardiac arrest or respiratory failure to manually deliver breaths.

According to the FDA, the use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including lack of oxygen to the body (hypoxia), build-up of carbon dioxide in the blood (hypercapnia), organ failure, and death.

There have been no reported injuries. There have been no reports of death.

Affected Product

Product Names: Adult Manual Resuscitator with Medium Adult Mask, Bag Reservoir, Filter, Manometer and 7 ft Oxygen Tubing

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model: Each: 10884389164822, Case: 40884389164823

Lot/Serial Numbers: 526782, 526790, 526796, 526797, 526798, 526800, 526802, 526804, 526805, 526806, 26807, 526808, 526809, 526810, 526814, 526815, 526816, 526811, 526817, 526818

FDA Recommendations:

Stop using and quarantine all affected product immediately.

Document quantity on hand and arrange to return or destroy affected units.

On May 1, 2025, SunMed Holdings, LLC sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall notice recommending the following actions: