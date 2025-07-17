Drive Devilbiss Healthcare is recalling iGo2 DV6X-619 DC car adapter, a non-critical accessory to the iGo2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator (POC), due to complaints of the DC power cord being hot to the touch and/or melting while being used, according to the FDA.

The iGo2 POC is a DC-powered, variable motor/compressor speed oxygen concentrator that can be operated from an AC, DC, or battery power source. iGo2 DC Car Adapter is used with iGo2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Systems. The DC power adapter is a non-critical accessory to the iGo2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator (POC). It allows the user to operate their iGo2 POC from a DC power supply, such as the DC port in a vehicle. Under normal operating conditions, the DC power cord will power the unit while concurrently charging the device internal battery.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including thermal injuries and/or burns to the fingers and/or hands, the FDA reports. There have been two reported injuries. There have been no reports of death.

Affected Product

Product Names: iGo2 POC car DC Power Cord Adapter Model DV6X-619 Rev E car charger cords

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model: Car Charger Cord Adapter – 885304020585 iGo2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator System – 885304022237, 885304032250, 885304033257, 885304033240, 885304033516

Lot/Serial Numbers: Lots beginning with 2023-01-01 through 2024-12-31; and/or Car Charger Cords labeled “Rev E”

FDA Recommendations:

Identify any inventory in your possession using the following identifiers: Model DV6X-619 Rev E car charger cords of lot numbers 2023-01-01 through 2024-12-31. The serial number on the corresponding iGo2 POC unit. Inspection and confirmation of the condition of the car charger cord adapter can be easily performed by unscrewing the metal cap. If it reveals the internal spring next to the cap, this configuration is being recalled. If it reveals the fuse next to the cap, this configuration is not recalled.



Destroy all affected car charger cords by cutting the cord with wire-cutters or unscrewing the cap and then discarding the car charger parts.

On April 11, 2025, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare sent all affected customers an Urgent Notice Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions: