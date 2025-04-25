Bob White, a former executive VP and president for Medtronic, has been appointed as the next CEO of Olympus Corp.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Appointment: Bob White, former executive vice president at Medtronic, has been appointed as the next CEO of Olympus Corp., effective June 1, 2025. Experience: White brings decades of leadership experience from top healthcare and technology companies, having driven transformative growth, innovation, and strategic initiatives across global markets. Vision: White expressed enthusiasm about joining Olympus, citing admiration for its heritage, innovative products, and commitment to advancing healthcare for clinicians and patients.



Olympus Corp has appointed Bob White as its next CEO, according to a company news release.

White, a former executive VP and president for Medtronic, will succeed Yasuo Takeuchi, Olympus’ Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO, effective June 1, 2025. He will also be proposed as a candidate for election to the Board at Olympus’ General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2025, the company says.

“We are pleased to name Bob to this pivotal leadership role. He possesses a wealth of experience garnered from his tenure at various esteemed organizations within the medical technology sector. I look forward to welcoming him as a leader who will bring extensive knowledge and expertise to the company.” said current CEO Yasuo Takeuchi. “Over the course of his career, Bob has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving both transformative growth and strategic initiatives. I am truly pleased that he is bringing this profound expertise and insight to Olympus.”

“I am truly honored and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee,” White said in a press release. “Olympus is an exceptional company, known for its market-leading solutions, cutting-edge technology, and remarkable people. I’m excited to bring my experience to the table and contribute to the company’s ongoing success and growth. I’ve long admired Olympus for its rich Japanese heritage, outstanding products, and unwavering commitment to serving the needs of both clinicians and patients.”

White most recently served as Executive Vice President and President, Medical Surgical Portfolio for Medtronic until April 2024. Before then, he was Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic Asia Pacific, based in Singapore where he had responsibility for APAC as well as Japan. During his tenure at Covidien, he held the positions of President of Emerging Markets and President of Respiratory and Monitoring Solutions. He has seen numerous innovation programs and led several R&D initiatives and M&A transactions within complex business portfolios. His close engagement with the market and customers has enabled him to maintain a strong understanding of physician needs.

Prior to joining Medtronic, White held leadership positions at GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare and Healthcare Division, IBM. Throughout his career in the medtech industry, he has played a pivotal role in improving the lives of patients around the world through the transformation of healthcare delivery.