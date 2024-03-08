The disposable cuff pressure management device deepens Medline’s airway management portfolio.

Medline Industries announced the acquisition of the manufacturing rights and intellectual property of AG Cuffill from Hospitech Respiration Ltd. The syringe-like device provides a solution for measuring both pressure and volume of airway cuffs in all clinical settings.

Medline has acquired the manufacturing rights and intellectual property of AG Cuffill from Hospitech Respiration Ltd. This critical respiratory care device helps enhance patient safety around measuring and adjusting cuff pressure for patients intubated with a cuffed endotracheal (ET) tube or tracheal tube.

Medline and Hospitech launched a partnership in October 2020 for Medline to exclusively distribute AG Cuffill in all healthcare markets across the United States. This acquisition includes all domestic and international AG Cuffill business assets and marks continued growth for Medline in the respiratory space as the company expands its airway management product portfolio.

“Medline remains committed to adding clinically differentiated respiratory solutions to make healthcare run better for our global customers. The AG Cuffill is a unique tool to allow clinicians to manage cuff pressure accurately and easily,” says Tim Finnigan, general manager of Medline respiratory division, in a release. “We are excited to retain AG Cuffill as a long-term integral part of our market-leading airway management portfolio.”

Measuring and adjusting cuff pressure is critical for patients intubated with a cuffed endotracheal (ET) tube or tracheal tube. Cuff pressures can change rapidly, especially during transport or as patients change position, such as proning. AG Cuffill helps enhance patient safety while potentially diminishing the risk of cross-contamination. The device can be used by all medical professionals, including respiratory, anesthesia, first responders, and home providers to reduce potential for aspirations with an under-inflated cuff or ischemic injury that can result from over-inflation.

“We are very proud of the long and successful collaboration with Medline. This cooperation reflects the synergy and effectiveness of a collaboration between two fast-moving, innovative companies. We look forward to further cooperating with Medline in commercializing more of our product portfolio,” said Yoav Venkert, CEO of Hospitech Respiration Ltd.

Photo caption: AG Cuffill

Photo credit: Medline Industries