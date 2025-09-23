The Forum of International Respiratory Societies is marking World Lung Day on September 25th by promoting global lung health.



This World Lung Day, Sept 25, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) is urging people everywhere to protect their lung health every day.

With the theme “Healthy Lungs, Healthy Life,” FIRS is highlighting practical steps individuals and communities can take – and leading two global initiatives to transform how lung diseases are diagnosed and treated.

FIRS President Professor Guy Marks said, “Healthy lungs are essential to healthy life. This World Lung Day, we are calling for action on two fronts. First, at an individual and community level – by urging people to taking practical steps to protect their lungs every day.

“Second, through systemic change – with two new global initiatives: the Global Lung Health Taskforce, which sets out a roadmap to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and the Improving Access to Inhaled Medicines Access campaign. Together, these initiatives aim to transform respiratory care, so no one is left behind.”

Two Campaigns for Change

FIRS is leading two global campaigns in respiratory care.

The first, the FIRS Lung Health Taskforce aims to redefine how lung health is assessed, considering the biological and social factors which influence lung function throughout life. Central to this campaign is the development of a Spirometry Toolkit to provide clinicians with a global standard to measure lung health. Work is also underway on a Lung Health Index, to enable more precise and equitable lung health assessments.

The second campaign focuses on Improving Access to Inhaled Medicines. Recognizing the massive burden of COPD and asthma, particularly in low-resource, high-burden settings, FIRS is leading efforts to make affordable inhaled medicines widely available. This campaign will engage governments, UN agencies, industry and civil society to accelerate action. With just five years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, urgent progress is essential to save lives and reduce disability.

While these campaigns focus on systemic improvements in lung health worldwide, everyone can take simple steps to look after their own lungs every day.

Protect Your Lungs Every Day

FIRS encourages everyone to take these simple steps to protect their lungs.

Breathe Clean Air – Avoid polluted areas and support clean air policies.

Be Smoke-Free – Quit smoking and avoid second-hand smoke.

Take the Active Option – Regular exercise supports lung function.

Vaccinate – Protect against flu, pneumonia, and COVID-19.

Fight Climate Change – Support actions to reduce greenhouse gases.

Eat Well – A balanced diet supports overall respiratory health.

On World Lung Day, FIRS calls on the global respiratory community, healthcare professionals, policymakers and individuals to join forces for healthier lungs and healthier lives.