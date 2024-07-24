RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Inspire Medical Systems, a medical technology company focused on the development of solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), announced CE mark certification under the European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) for Inspire therapy.

“Inspire has a long history of compliance to the European Union’s (EU) quality system and CE mark requirements, with uninterrupted CE mark approval since 2010,” says Tim Herbert, chairman and president of Inspire, in a release. “The Inspire team has worked diligently with our notified body in Europe to complete the review process, which included obtaining temporary approval through derogation authorization to continue to deliver Inspire product in several countries.”

In 2017 the European Parliament enacted a new regulatory framework (ie, EU MDR) for the certification of medical devices in the EU. As a result, the medical device industry must repeat the process for both design and quality system certification to the new, more stringent, requirements.

“The scale of this transition to a new regulatory framework has proven to be a challenge for medical device manufacturers and the notified bodies who certify them. Given that, Inspire is pleased to reach this critical milestone,” says Andreas Henke, executive vice president, and managing director of Europe, in a release.

MRI Compatibility, Insulation Features Now CE Marked

There are two changes to Inspire therapy that are now CE marked under the EU MDR that were not previously certified under the Active Implantable Medical Device Directive. First, Inspire patients in the EU may now undergo full-body MRI scans in the 1.5T MRI environment, provided the conditions specified in the Inspire MRI guidelines manual are met.

Additionally, the current version of Inspire therapy’s leads with silicone insulation are now CE marked in the EU.

Photo caption: Patient activating Inspire therapy

Photo credit: Inspire Medical