The CDC reports an increase in whooping cough cases in the US, urging vaccination to curb the spread and protect vulnerable populations.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Increase in Cases: Reported whooping cough cases in the United States have more than doubled as of June 1, compared to the same period last year, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Vaccination Campaign: The CDC has launched the “From Me, To You” campaign to encourage Tdap vaccination during pregnancy, which protects approximately 90% of newborns from severe complications associated with whooping cough. Vulnerable Populations: Infants under 1 year old are particularly at risk, with about one-third requiring hospitalization if infected, according to the CDC.

Reported cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, are increasing in the United States, with numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of June 1, the number of reported cases has more than doubled compared to the same period last year.

Preliminary data from the CDC reveals that whooping cough cases are now approaching figures typical before the COVID-19 pandemic, which usually exceed 10,000 cases annually. The decline in whooping cough cases during the pandemic years was likely due to the widespread use of preventive measures such as social distancing and enhanced hygiene practices, according to the CDC.

In response to the rising cases, the CDC has intensified its efforts to promote Tdap vaccination. A new campaign, “From Me, To You,” focuses on encouraging Tdap vaccination during pregnancy, as the CDC notes this protects 90% of babies from being hospitalized from whooping cough. T

Additionally, the CDC recommends that everyone eligible should ensure they are up-to-date with vaccinations to curb the spread of the disease.

Understanding Whooping Cough

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. The disease spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Treating whooping cough early with antibiotics can make the infection less serious, according to the CDC. Antibiotics also may be recommended for people who may have been exposed to someone with whooping cough.

Infants under 1 year old are particularly vulnerable to whooping cough and its complications, which can include apnea and pneumonia. According to the CDC, about one-third of infants who contract the disease require hospital treatment. Adults, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, are also at risk of severe illness if they contract whooping cough.

Vaccination Importance

The CDC emphasizes the importance of vaccination as the primary defense against whooping cough. The DTaP vaccine is recommended for children under 7 years old, while the Tdap vaccine is advised for older children, adults, and pregnant women. The CDC recommends that pregnant women receive the Tdap vaccine during the early part of the third trimester to protect their newborns during the first months of life.

Moreover, adults who have never received the Tdap vaccine should get a dose, with booster shots recommended every 10 years. The Inflation Reduction Act ensures that people with Medicare drug coverage can receive the Tdap vaccination at no cost.

