Ohio health officials have confirmed cases of mumps and measles in the state, including a child who traveled through Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

According to Cincinnati.com, the state’s first measles case since 2005 was diagnosed in a child in Montgomery, Ohio. That child recently traveled through CVG airport and may have also exposed travelers in Terminal A at two different times: on Jan. 27 between 5 pm and 9 pm and on Jan 29 between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm.

The article also reported that Ohio’s first case of mumps was detected in a child at a Cincinnati elementary school in January.

The Ohio cases come after the US CDC issued a public health alert about the proliferation of measles cases in the country. According to the agency, 23 cases have been reported between December 1, 2023 and January 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, California’s first case of measles since 2020 was diagnosed in a man who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport’s international terminal while infectious on January 25, according to the LA Department of Health. The agency reports that the infected passenger arrived on Turkish Airlines flight 009 at Terminal B, Gate 157 on January 25, 2024, at 5 p.m, and may have exposed others in that terminal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On February 2nd, another case of measles was diagnosed in a one-year-old child who had recently returned from travel abroad, the San Diego County of Health and Human Services reports. The agency says the child may have exposed others to the infectious disease at four locations in San Diego County.

Another potential airport exposure of measles was reported for Dulles International Airport’s International Terminal, where an infectious Maryland resident passed through on January 27, according to the Maryland Department of Health.