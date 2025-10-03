The Bronchiectasis and NTM Association announced today that two abstracts using Bronchiectasis and NTM Research Registry data were presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress, held September 27-October 1, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The abstracts are:

“Exploring the overlapping burden of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and bronchiectasis: insights from the US BRR,” which examined the role of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in the development of bronchiectasis.

“Assessing Exacerbation History and Bronchiectasis Management in the US Bronchiectasis and NTM Research Registry (BRR),” which studied treatment methods in adult patients with bronchiectasis.

The Registry, an initiative of the Bronchiectasis and NTM Association, is a national database that collects clinical data from individuals diagnosed with non-cystic fibrosis (non-CF) bronchiectasis and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease. It includes participants from multiple clinical institutions across the United States to help support collaborative research and planning of multi-center clinical trials.

The Registry is supported by the Richard H. Scarborough Bronchiectasis Research Fund, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, a Research Grant from Insmed Incorporated, and the Bronchiectasis and NTM Industry Advisory Committee, which includes a Research Grant from AstraZeneca.

For more information about the Bronchiectasis and NTM Research Registry, visit www.bronchandntm.org.