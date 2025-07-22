Four abstracts using Bronchiectasis and NTM Research Registry data were presented at the World Bronchiectasis Conference, held July 14-17, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia.

The abstracts are:

“The Impact of Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) Use on Exacerbation Rates in Patients with Bronchiectasis: An Analysis of the US Bronchiectasis and NTM Research Registry,” which examined the impact proton pump inhibitor use has on exacerbation and hospital stay frequency and disease severity.

“High frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) data in the Bronchiectasis and Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Research Registry (BRR),” which highlighted the need for more education on high frequency chest wall oscillation prescribing indications and guidelines to ensure all eligible patients are receiving devices.

“Treatment patterns by exacerbation history in adults with bronchiectasis: data from the U.S. Bronchiectasis and NTM Research Registry,” which analyzed exacerbation treatment patterns to determine factors that influence disease management.

“Sociodemographic Factors Associated with Health Outcomes in a Sample of the U.S. Bronchiectasis and Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Research Registry,” which evaluated the impact of socioeconomic factors on health outcomes, including access to care, exacerbations, and health care utilization.

The Registry, an initiative of the Bronchiectasis and NTM Association, is a national database that collects clinical data from individuals diagnosed with non-cystic fibrosis (non-CF) bronchiectasis and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease. It includes participants from multiple clinical institutions across the United States to help support collaborative research and planning of multi-center clinical trials.

The Registry is supported by the Richard H. Scarborough Bronchiectasis Research Fund, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, a Research Grant from Insmed Incorporated, and the Bronchiectasis and NTM Industry Advisory Committee, which includes Research Grants from AstraZeneca and Electromed Incorporated.

For more information about the Bronchiectasis and NTM Research Registry, visit www.bronchandntm.org.