Diets containing certain saturated long chain fatty acids can cause neutrophilic asthma, independent from obesity.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Certain dietary fats trigger asthma-like inflammation, with stearic acid from animal fats and processed foods worsening airway inflammation even without obesity. Neutrophilic asthma is linked to macrophage activation, and blocking IL-1β or IRE1⍺ protected against stearic acid–driven lung inflammation in preclinical models. Findings suggest new treatment strategies, including targeted dietary changes and repurposed drugs to help manage this difficult-to-treat asthma subtype in children.



Certain lipids (fats) in obesity-causing foods also cause asthma-like lung inflammation, according to findings published in Science Translational Medicine.

The findings from researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) suggest that, in addition to modifying dietary choices, certain existing drugs could be repurposed to help treat neutrophilic asthma.

The study was prompted by researchers noticing an association between childhood obesity and neutrophilic asthma, a non-allergic type of asthma triggered by microbial and bacterial proteins. Neutrophilic asthma is more difficult to treat than allergic asthma and more likely to be severe enough to send patients to the hospital, but researchers did not understand the underlying causes of this type of asthma.

To study this in more detail, researchers focused on lung macrophages, which are specialized white blood cells that coordinate immune function during inflammation. While metabolic stress can alter macrophage function, the effects of specific dietary components were unclear. In this study, the researchers found that certain dietary fats, including those used in processed foods, shape macrophage activation in the lungs during inflammatory responses.

“Prior to this study, many suspected that childhood obesity was causing this form of asthma. However, we were observing neutrophilic asthma in children who weren’t obese, which is why we suspected there might be another mechanism,” said senior study author David A. Hill, MD, PhD, an attending physician with the Division of Allergy and Immunology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “What we found in both preclinical work and studies in children was that diets containing certain saturated long chain fatty acids can cause neutrophilic asthma independent from obesity.”

The researchers first explored a high fat diet in a preclinical animal model, where they found that lung macrophages accumulated a saturated long chain fatty acid called stearic acid, which is often found in animal fat and processed foods.

Notably, dietary stearic acid worsened airway inflammation without causing obesity. Conversely, oleic acid, a monounsaturated long chain fatty acid, suppressed inflammatory activity.

The researchers also found that blocking the inflammatory cytokine IL-1β or inhibiting the protein IRE1⍺ – both of which are found in increased levels in neutrophilic asthma – protected against stearic acid-driven lung inflammation. The study confirmed some of these preclinical findings in a group of obese children with asthma.

“Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases in children, and different treatments may be needed depending on the subtype of asthma, said study co-author Lisa Young, MD, Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “While there are many risk factors and triggers that are associated with asthma, this study provides evidence about how specific dietary components are linked to a particularly difficult-to-treat form of asthma. These findings are encouraging because they provide new treatment strategies and suggest that targeted dietary modifications may help prevent this asthma type.”