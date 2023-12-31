2024 is here, but before we turn the page on the new year, RT is taking a look back at our top articles published in 2023. The following is a list of the 10 most-read articles on respiratory-therapy.com from January 1st through December 31st, 2023. (To be included in the list the article must have been published in 2023.) Click on the headlines to read the articles.

Happy New Year to all and thank you for your continued support of RT!

Published: September 1, 2023

In this 2023 update of one of RT’s most popular online articles, “Pharmacological Treatment of Respiratory Disorders”, the most commonly administered classes of pulmonary medications will be reviewed.

Hosted: September 26, 2023

In this on-demand webinar hosted by RT Magazine, pulmonary physician and asthma expert David A. Kaminsky, MD discusses effective and successful diagnosis and treatment of asthma, including how spirometry, FeNO, and oscillometry are used in diagnosis and disease management.

Published: September 28, 2023

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can directly infect the arteries of the heart and cause the fatty plaque inside arteries to become highly inflamed, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Hosted: June 28, 2023

In this on-demand webinar hosted by RT Magazine, a panel of respiratory and pulmonary experts discussed effective and successful strategies for treating bronchiectasis, including a look at The Cleveland Clinic’s Non-CF Bronchiectasis Program for proven tips on managing patients.

Published: January 15, 2023

The 2023 GOLD Report on COPD proposed new definitions for both the disease and for exacerbations, suggested new “etiotypes” to classify COPD causes, and notably altered the ABCD assessment tool used to classify COPD patients’ disease severity.

Published: December 1, 2023

Bubble CPAP delivers a blended, humidified gas source to the infant’s airway via short binasal prongs. Here’s a look at best practices for initiating this noninvasive, low-cost therapy.

Published: September 13, 2023

Phenylephrine — a nasal decongestant found in OTC cold and allergy meds like Benadryl, Mucinex, Sudafed, Nyquil, and Tylenol — doesn’t work, a US FDA advisory committee determined.

Hosted: April 25, 2023

In this on-demand webinar hosted by RT Magazine, respiratory and critical care experts discussed effective and successful strategies for reducing VAE/VAP, including the financial impact and the role of respiratory therapists and critical care specialists in improving their facility’s VAE/VAP rates.

Published: September 6, 2023

Clinicians share best practices for implementing CFTR modulators in some of their youngest cystic fibrosis patients, while research explores their potential to lessen the burden of care.

Published: September 13, 2023

SunMed (Grand Rapids, Mich), a manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has rebranded its company under the name AirLife.