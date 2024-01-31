The FDA issued an update on the June 2021 recall of Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP and CPAP devices, reporting that there have been an additional 7,000+ medical device reports (MDRs) and 111 deaths reported for the period of July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.

According to the January 31st FDA update, since April 2021, the FDA has received more than 116,000 MDRs, including 561 reports of death, reportedly associated with the PE-PUR foam breakdown or suspected foam breakdown.

Reports to the FDA:

Dates MDRs Received Reports of Deaths in MDRs April 1, 2021 – April 30, 2022 >21,000 130* May 1, 2022 – July 31, 2022 >48,000 57* August 1, 2022 – October 31, 2022 >21,000 106* November 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022 >8,000 81* January 1, 2023 – March 31, 2023 >6,000 44* April 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023 >4,000 32 July 1, 2023 – September 30, 2023 >7,000 111 *The number of deaths has been updated to reflect Philips’ retrospective review of MDRs.

The original recall of these Philips devices was announced by the company in June 2021.

On January 26, 2024, Philips Respironics announced that it would end the sale of certain ventilators, BiPAP and CPAP devices (and more products), including some affected by the June 2021 recall and subsequent recalls.

Source: FDA