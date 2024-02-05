London-based medical technology company LivaNova announced its board of directors named Vladimir A. Makatsaria as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the board of directors, effective March 1.

Makatsaria most recently served as company group chairman at Johnson & Johnson MedTech, leading its global Ethicon surgery business.

“Vlad is a respected leader in the medical device industry with a proven reputation for delivering results, driving innovation, and building great teams,” says Bill Kozy, LivaNova board chair, in a release. “The board and I have great confidence that Vlad is the right CEO to advance the company’s strategic plan and achieve our goals for long-term growth.”

Makatsaria will succeed Kozy, who has served as interim CEO since April 2023. Kozy will continue in his role as LivaNova board chair.

“I look forward to working with the global team to deliver meaningful medical technologies to the patients we serve and to achieve LivaNova’s full potential,” says Makatsaria in a release. “I would like to thank the board of directors and Bill Kozy for the opportunity to serve as CEO of LivaNova.”

Makatsaria’s nearly 30-year career has been in healthcare with executive leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, spanning across various technologies and geographies. He has served as chairman of the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association and as an advisory board member to Singapore Management University.

Makatsaria holds a bachelor of arts in physiology, a master of healthcare administration, and a master of business administration from the University of Minnesota.

Photo caption: Vladimir A. Makatsaria

Photo credit: LivaNova