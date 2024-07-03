A pediatric pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was honored with the Excellence in Education Award from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Excellence in Education Award: Iris Perez, MD, a pediatric pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has received the Excellence in Education Award from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) for her contributions to the field. Specialization and Leadership: Perez is recognized for her expertise in respiratory control disorders, particularly congenital central hypoventilation syndrome. She directs the Congenital Central Hypoventilation and Diaphragm Pacing Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, one of the largest of its kind globally. Mentorship and Impact: Throughout her career, Perez has mentored nearly 50 students, fellows, and junior faculty members. She leads the Sleep Medicine Fellowship at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Iris Perez, MD, a pediatric pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has received the Excellence in Education Award from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

Perez was one of five individuals in the country to be recognized with a 2024 AASM award for contributions to the field of sleep medicine. She was honored on June 3 in Houston during the plenary session of SLEEP 2024, the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies.

Research and Education in Respiratory Control Disorders

Perez is renowned for her research and teaching on respiratory control disorders, particularly congenital central hypoventilation syndrome—a rare genetic disorder that affects how the brain controls breathing. For the past decade, she has been the director of the Congenital Central Hypoventilation and Diaphragm Pacing Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, one of the largest programs of its kind in the world.

In addition, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ multi-bed Sleep Center conducts 2,000 sleep studies in children each year. Perez is board-certified in both pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine and is director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Over her career, she has mentored nearly 50 students, fellows, and junior faculty members.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to receive this award,” Perez says in a release. “I am incredibly proud of our trainees, many of whom have gone on to lead programs across the country. For me, it is extremely rewarding to teach and mentor the next generation of pediatric pulmonologists and sleep medicine specialists.”

Photo caption: Iris Perez, MD, of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Photo credit: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles