ResMed launched its AirCurve 11 series devices, the company’s newest bilevel devices that use two levels of support, inspiratory positive airway pressure (IPAP) and expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), combined with digital technology to make it easier for healthcare providers to treat sleep apnea and to help patients start and stay on therapy.

AirCurve 11 devices are built on ResMed’s AirSense 11 platform and enhance the suite of offerings available for healthcare providers and clinicians when determining the best care for sleep apnea patients.

Addressing the challenges that some patients have adapting to CPAP therapy, the AirCurve 11 VAuto is a bilevel PAP device designed to improve comfort and help compliance by providing a higher pressure during inhalation and a lower pressure during exhalation. This design allows the device to align more closely with the patient’s natural breathing pattern.

The AirCurve11 ASV1, ResMed’s new adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) device, makes therapy feel like the patient’s own breath—which is critical for patients who present with central sleep apnea, obstructive sleep apnea, mixed apneas, or periodic breathing. These patients often find that standard therapies are often unable to fully normalize their breathing.

The ASVAuto algorithm tracks 13 points on every breath cycle 50 times per second, using each patient’s unique minute ventilation target and respiratory rate to deliver therapy that stabilizes ventilation. Continuously monitoring the shape of the patient’s breath informs the algorithm at what points trigger and cycle are occurring and the length of inspiration.

“Patient care is our top priority, and that includes their comfort and compliance with PAP therapy,” says ResMed chief medical officer Carlos M. Nunez, MD, in a release. “We’ve seen patient compliance improve from 70% to 87% through the use of coaching features and the ability to track and view their nightly sleep data via MyAir and AirView, so we’ve incorporated these digital health applications into the new AirCurve11 series to enable maximum comfort and support throughout the therapy experience.”

The AirCurve11 series has been designed with a powerful combination of features and settings, including:

Integrated cellular communication enables secure and automated data transmission to the cloud for access in AirView and myAir.

Integrated heated humidifier can be automatically controlled through the Climate Control feature or manually set by the user.

Over-the-air updates deliver software and new digital features directly to the device.

myAir3, a patient engagement app that tracks sleep and therapy progress with a daily sleep score, now with support for bilevel patients.

AirView, a secure, cloud-based system that helps providers monitor and manage patients’ therapy remotely, enabling an informed pathway to optimal care.

Personal Therapy Assistant via myAir, which offers interactive voice-guided instructions and videos to help guide patients through equipment setup.

Care Check-In periodically prompts patients with questions specific to bilevel therapy goals

AirCurve 11 is available in the US, with other countries to follow, and is compatible with all ResMed masks.

Photo caption: AirCurve 11

Photo credit: ResMed