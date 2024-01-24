Sleep tracking application Sleep Cycle analyzed over 2 million hours of sleep across the United States during December 2023 to understand how coughing may be affecting users’ sleep health.

As cases of Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV rose across the US, the data found that Wyoming, New Hampshire, and Arkansas experienced the highest levels of coughing throughout the night. Subsequently, Vermont, Washington, and New York experienced the least amount of coughing during the same timeframe.

The analysis was done as Sleep Cycle launched its Cough Radar, which taps into the power of anonymously aggregated data and community-driven insights as a tool for community health awareness.

Sleep Cycle’s Cough Radar utilizes artificial intelligence through a combination of global real-time audio data, machine learning algorithms, and geolocation information to compile comprehensive statistics on cough occurrences.

The application collects anonymized statistics from users who choose to participate, creating a dynamic and up-to-date representation of elevated cough activity in different regions.

“Our goal at Sleep Cycle is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Through our data analysis, we help people understand the quality of their sleep and any impacts that their sleep habits or other factors, like coughing, may have on being well rested,” says Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle, in a release. “With the release of our Cough Radar, our users can access pertinent information about the prevalence of coughs in their vicinity in real-time, arming them with a unique perspective on the health landscape in their communities and how they might adapt behaviors with information.”

According to the Cough Radar analysis, the top 10 states with the most amount of coughing during their sleep were spread out across the nation and included:

Wyoming New Hampshire Arkansas Maine Delaware Rhode Island New Mexico Nevada North Dakota South Dakota

The 10 states with the least amount of coughing during their sleep were:

Vermont Washington New York Montana Idaho Colorado Oregon Illinois Michigan Virginia

To see the full list of states, visit http://tinyurl.com/5h57s7ju.

“If you find coughing is rising in your area, stop and think about the context. Most factors related to coughing are under our control, and your community has learned behaviors in recent years to minimize the spread of colds and flus,” says Mike Gradisar, PhD, head of sleep science at Sleep Cycle, in a release. “By having access to this information and having a problem-solving mindset can go a long way to reduce anxieties around coughing. If you’re concerned about coughing in your area, your family physician knows your situation and history best, so booking an appointment with them may be a good option.”

