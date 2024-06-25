The new Voke nicotine inhaler uses a refillable, hand-held breath-activated inhaler together with nicotine canisters, enabling a lower price point.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Regulatory Approval: The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a new Voke nicotine inhaler system designed to assist smokers in reducing and ultimately quitting smoking. Enhanced Design and Affordability: The new Voke inhaler features improved device functionality and user experience, developed over three years, resulting in a reduced price point for consumers, according to the company. Market Potential: The product is ready for commercial launch in the UK, can be used in public spaces, and is poised for expansion into additional markets, including the United States and Japan.

Ayrton Saunders Ltd, a company specializing in smoking cessation and medical products, has announced that the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved its next-generation Voke nicotine inhaler system designed to assist smokers in reducing and ultimately quitting smoking.

The first-generation Voke nicotine inhaler, designed by Kind Consumer Ltd, received regulatory approval in the UK in 2014 and launched commercially in 2019.

Gerry O’Brien, director of Ayrtons and a fellow of the Royal College of Pharmacists, spearheaded the development and re-design of the next-generation Voke nicotine inhaler over the past three years following initial development work by Kind Consumer. This has resulted in improved device function and user experience, while at the same time delivering a reduced price point for consumers, according to a release from Ayrton.

“The team has worked tirelessly to reach this important milestone of MHRA approval making this product the first [nicotine replacement therapy] that delivers nicotine directly for absorption in the lung,” says O’Brien in a release. “Ten million adults in the UK smoke or vape. And half of these people try to quit each year, but fewer than 3% succeed. Smoking is the leading cause of premature, preventable death in the UK and globally, so there is a crucial need for widespread access to services and products that have been shown to help smokers reduce or stop smoking safely and cost-effectively.”

The company is working to extend this approval to additional markets in the European Union and beyond and will explore discussions regarding regulatory and commercial pathways in the United States and Japan. The company is seeking partners for the commercial launch of this nicotine-replacement therapy in the United Kingdom and other key markets.

How the Nicotine Inhaler Functions

Using globally patented technology similar to an asthma inhaler, this next-generation system enables delivery via the lungs of a low dose of nicotine that quickly reaches the brain to provide relief of craving symptoms. The system consists of a reusable, hand-held breath-activated inhaler device and a flavored nicotine solution.

Powered by a pressurized propellant, no batteries are required, and there is no heat and no change to the chemical structure of the formulation when generating the aerosol. The product is refillable using nicotine canisters.

The product has undergone user testing and clinical trials, which demonstrated a bigger reduction in craving relative to the market-leading inhalator device. It can now be offered for sale (with or without prescription) and advertised on major e-commerce platforms, via pharmacies and direct-to-consumer channels that are regulatorily restricted for vapes or e-cigarettes.

In addition, the product is the only MHRA-approved nicotine replacement therapy inhaler that can deliver nicotine via the lungs that is ready for commercial launch and can be used in public spaces such as on public transport, in restaurants, and in hospitals, according to a release from Ayrton.

Photo caption: Voke nicotine inhaler

Photo credit: Ayrton Saunders Ltd