Designed for use in hospital and homecare settings, the small-volume nebulizer delivers treatments in as quick as three minutes.

Medline today announced the latest addition to its respiratory care portfolio, the Hudson RCI TurboMist small-volume nebulizer, designed to deliver medication treatments in as quick as three minutes.

Patient demand for nebulizer treatments is high, with respiratory therapists handling approximately 25 treatments per shift, according to a release from Medline. At the same time, staffing challenges have made care delivery more difficult, leading to stacked or missed treatments for patients. Traditional nebulizers can take at least 10 minutes to provide treatment, stressing the need for devices with shorter delivery time.

According to Medline, TurboMist delivers 2.5 times more medication per minute than a standard nebulizer.

Benefits of TurboMist

Additional benefits of TurboMist, according to Medline, include:

Faster medication delivery with an optimal respirable fraction helps speed patient relief;

Faster treatment means less time holding the device, helping make the experience easier for patients, and reducing incomplete treatments;

Comfortable swivel mouthpiece to help reduce mask use and works while sitting or supine;

Suitable for use with patients aged 5 and up in a hospital or homecare setting.

“Respiratory therapists are constantly adapting and innovating to solve challenges to better care for patients, and we strive to innovate right beside them in order to strengthen the respiratory therapy sector. Over the years, we have developed robust solutions to meet every respiratory need, from hospital to home,” says James Donegan, RRT, Medline clinical specialist, in a release. “We believe that our newest solution, TurboMist, will fulfill a need in the market to drive efficiencies with shorter medication delivery times and an enhanced patient experience.”

