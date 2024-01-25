Haleon is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult due to microbial contamination.

In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention “cannot be completely ruled out,” according to a release from the company.

To date, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups indicated for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies. This recall covers the following lots:

Product Lot Number Expiry Date ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXDAY ADULT 4OZ T10810 31OCT2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXDAY ADULT 8OZ T08730T08731T08732T08733T10808 31MAY202531MAY202531MAY202531MAY202530SEP2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXNT ADULT 8OZ T08740 T08742 30JUN202630JUN2026

Haleon is notifying its distributors and customers and has provided them with instructions for the return of all recalled products. Consumers who have purchased the product listed should stop consumption immediately and call the consumer relations team at 1-800-245-1040 or reach out via email to [email protected].

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by mail, or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Photo caption: Plymouth, Minnesota – July 30, 2023: Adult Robitussin cold medicine in Honey or Elderberry flavors on sale at a Target store

Photo credit: 285733356 © Mkopka | Dreamstime.com