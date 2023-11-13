Medtronic-owned Covidien LLC is recalling the McGrath MAC Video Laryngoscope in order to remove stolen defective models that have been offered for sale illegally by unauthorized third parties, according to an FDA alert.

In the alert, the FDA designated it a Class I recall, as use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product Info

Product Names: McGRATH MAC Video Laryngoscopes

Product Codes: See Recall Database Entry

Item Code: 301-000-000

Distribution Dates: July 5, 2019 to July 14, 2022

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 5,709

Date Initiated by Firm: September 28, 2023

The FDA reports that devices are being recalled “in order to remove stolen defective models that have been offered for sale illegally by unauthorized third parties.” The FDA says the stolen laryngoscopes were meant for destruction but were found being sold on social media platforms. “After the theft was discovered, some devices were retrieved, and a for sale posting on FaceBook Marketplace was taken down. However, it is unknown where the devices were distributed,” the FDA alert stated.

The FDA noted that no complaints regarding this device have been received, with no injuries and no deaths reported.

Read the full recall notice at the FDA website.