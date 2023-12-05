Dale Medical Products Inc has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more. Dale Medical was ranked 35 in the small business category.

“We are very proud of this accolade and recognition. It is a rewarding tribute to our legacy in the patient care market we serve and our strong culture driven by our employee-owners,” says Robert Simpson, CEO of Dale Medical in a release.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 137,000 individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations.

“The best employers are always striving to put their people first, whether they’re honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive,” says Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor, in a release.