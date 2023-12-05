Hamilton Medical has introduced the VenTrainer app, a free mobile simulation app designed for clinicians working with mechanical ventilators in critical care and emergency medical services.

VenTrainer uses interactive 360° animation to turn clinicians’ mobile devices (or computers) into powerful ventilator simulators and provide hands-on knowledge in a safe and controlled environment.

The app replicates the entire ventilator user interface on mobile devices or computers, allowing clinicians to familiarize themselves with ventilator functions, graphics, alarm settings, parameters, and tools. Thanks to a physiologic patient model, users can monitor how their ventilation strategy impacts patient outcomes in real-time.



The adjustable patient model encompasses various lung conditions, including pre-configured patient scenarios like ARDS with recruitable properties. The app even supports ABG analysis to fine-tune ventilation strategies. By seeing direct outcomes from their decisions, healthcare professionals can develop and refine their skills and make informed decisions, the company says.

For educators teaching mechanical ventilation, the VenTrainer App is a versatile tool to create an immersive and cost-effective learning environment. Students can enjoy hands-on experience, following along as educators demonstrate and explain ventilation techniques directly on their devices. No additional equipment is needed, making it a user-friendly solution for modern education.

Available for free for iOS, Android, and Windows devices, the VenTrainer App is a cost-effective and easily accessible solution for professionals seeking to enhance their ventilation knowledge.

More information on the VenTrainer app, including how to download it, is available on the Hamilton Medical website.